Home ›   India News ›   ICJ fixes time-limits for India, Pak in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

कुलभूषण जाधव केस: भारत और पाक के लिए दलील देने की समय सीमा निर्धारित 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:36 PM IST
ICJ fixes time-limits for India, Pak in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
अंतरराष्ट्रीय न्यायालय (आईसीजे) ने कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में लिखित दलीलें देने की समयसीमा निर्धारित कर दी है। इसके लिए भारत को 17 अप्रैल और पाकिस्तान को 17 जुलाई की तारीख निर्धारित की गई है। आईसीजे के दस सदस्यीय पीठ ने 18 मार्च को न्यायिक फैसला आने तक जाधव को फांसी दिए जाने पर रोक लगा दी थी। 

संयुक्त राष्ट्र की प्रमुख न्यायिक संस्था द्वारा जारी एक बयान के मुताबिक जाधव मामले में भारत की ओर से दलीलें सुनने और पाकिस्तान की ओर से इसका जवाब पाने के लिए आईसीजे को अधिकृत किया गया है।

पिछले हफ्ते जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि अदालत ने दोनों पक्षों की लिखित दलीलें पेश करने के लिए 17 अप्रैल और 17 जुलाई की तारीखें निर्धारित की है। आईसीजे ने दोनों पक्षों का नजरिया और मामले के परिस्थितिजन्य साक्ष्यों के आधार पर यह फैसला किया है। 
