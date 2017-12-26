Download App
दिल्ली के सरोजनी नगर में आईबी अधिकारी के घर चोरी

एजेंसी / नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 06:42 AM IST
IB Officer house stolen in delhi

आईबी

सरोजनी नगर में आईबी अधिकारी के घर में चोरी हो गई। चोरों ने लाखों रुपये की ज्वैलरी, नकदी और कुछ कागजात उड़ा लिए। आईबी अधिकारी की पत्नी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
पढ़ें- एजेंसी में नौकरी के फर्जी विज्ञापनों से रहे सावधान: आईबी

दक्षिण जिला पुलिस अधिकारी कमल कुमार शर्मा आईबी अधिकारी हैं। उनकी तैनाती इन दिनों अरुणाचल प्रदेश में है। उनके परिजन सरोजनी नगर में रहते हैं। पत्नी शिव शर्मा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा है कि वह बेटे के साथ 23 दिसंबर को शिमला जा रही थी। उसी दिन सुबह करीब 11 बजे पड़ोसी का फोन आया कि उनके घर में चोरी हो गई है। वह वापस लौटी और घर को चेक किया। घर से लाखों की ज्वैलरी और दस हजार रुपये गायब थे। कुछ कागजात भी गायब थे। ब्यूरो
