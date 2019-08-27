देश में फ्लाइंग यूनिट की पहली महिला फ्लाइट कमांडर बनीं वायुसेना अधिकारी एस धामी

Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander S Dhami has become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit. She took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon air base. Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit. pic.twitter.com/JRTzYATGMP— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ बैट (बॉर्डर एक्शन टीम) हमले के लिए एक संभावित कोशिश के लिए पाकिस्तान की सेना ने नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) पर 100 से ज्यादा एसएसजी (विशेष सेवा समूह) कमांडो तैनात किए हैं।
27 अगस्त 2019