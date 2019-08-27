शहर चुनें

IAF Wing Commander S Dhami became first female officer to become Flight Commander of a flying unit

देश में फ्लाइंग यूनिट की पहली महिला फ्लाइट कमांडर बनीं वायुसेना अधिकारी एस धामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
विंग कमांडर एस धामी
विंग कमांडर एस धामी - फोटो : एएनआई
भारतीय वायुसेना की विंग कमांडर एस धामी ने देश में फ्लाइंग यूनिट की पहली महिला फ्लाइट कमांडर बनने का कीर्तिमान बनाया है। वह देश की पहली ऐसी महिला वायुसेना अधिकारी हैं जिन्हें यह जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। 
विंग कमांडर एस धामी हिंडन एयरबेस पर चेतक हेलिकॉप्टर की एक यूनिट की फ्लाइट कमांडर का दायित्व संभालेंगी। बता दें कि वायुसेना की कमांड यूनिट में फ्लाइट कमांडर का पद दूसरे स्थान का पद है।
indian air force iaf wing commander s dhami flight commander first women flight commander in india
एलओसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाक ने एलओसी पर तैनात किए 100 से ज्यादा एसएसजी कमांडो, भारतीय सेना की पैनी नजर

भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ बैट (बॉर्डर एक्शन टीम) हमले के लिए एक संभावित कोशिश के लिए पाकिस्तान की सेना ने नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) पर 100 से ज्यादा एसएसजी (विशेष सेवा समूह) कमांडो तैनात किए हैं।

27 अगस्त 2019

पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में बना सुप्रीम कोर्ट भवन
India News

भाग-1: क्या है पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर की सच्चाई, पाकिस्तान ने कैसे किया कब्जा

27 अगस्त 2019

इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री नेतन्याहू सितंबर में आएंगे भारत, हो सकती है अवाक्स और डर्बी मिसाइल डील

27 अगस्त 2019

जनार्दन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई के पूर्व जज का दावा, जनार्दन रेड्डी की जमानत के लिए हुई थी 40 करोड़ की रिश्वत की पेशकश

27 अगस्त 2019

आनंद शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने देश को आर्थिक आपातकाल और दिवालिएपन की तरफ धकेला: कांग्रेस

27 अगस्त 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'मोदी सही करते हैं' वाले बयान पर फंसे शशि थरूर, कांग्रेस ने मांगी सफाई

27 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

क्या सीबीआई अदालत से पी चिदंबरम का नार्को टेस्ट चाहती है?

27 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली के घर पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

दिवंगत अरुण जेटली के परिवार से मिलकर भावुक हुए पीएम मोदी, शाह भी थे मौजूद

27 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी मामले में चिदंबरम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से एक और दिन की राहत, कल फिर होगी सुनवाई

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

परमाणु धमकी की गीदड़ भभकी के बीच पाक हवाईक्षेत्र से स्वदेश लौटे पीएम मोदी

27 अगस्त 2019

