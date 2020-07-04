शहर चुनें
IAF Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighter aircraft carrying out air operations at a forward airbase near India-China border

भारत-चीन सीमा पर दिखी सैन्य ताकत, सुखोई और मिग लड़ाकू विमानों ने भरी उड़ान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 08:30 PM IST
सुखोई-30MKI और मिग-29
सुखोई-30MKI और मिग-29 - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारत-चीन के बीच गलवां घाटी में हुई हिंसक झड़प के बाद स्थिति अब भी तनावपूर्ण है। इसी बीच शनिवार को भारत-चीन सीमा पर फॉरवर्ड एयरबेस एयरफोर्स के सुखोई Su-30MKI और मिग 29 विमानों के साथ अपाचे हेलिकॉप्टर भी सीमा पर उड़ान भरते देखा गया। 
भारत-चीन सीमा के पास फॉरवर्ड एयरबेस पर भारतीय वायु सेना के एक स्क्वाड्रन लीडर ने बताया, 'इस एयरबेस पर और पूरी वायुसेना में हर एयर वॉरियर पूरी तरह से प्रशिक्षित है और सभी चुनौतियों का सामना करने में सक्षम है।
'
 

बता दें कि पूर्वी लद्दाख में वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा पर चीन के साथ चल रहे विवाद के बीच शुक्रवार को अचानक लद्दाख पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 15 जून की रात हुई भारत-चीन सैनिकों के बीच हिंसक झड़प में घायल हुए सैनिकों से भी मुलाकात की थी। प्रधानमंत्री उस अस्पताल में पहुंचे जहां इन सैनिकों का इलाज चल रहा था। यहां उन्होंने सैनिकों से बात की और उनका मनोबल बढ़ाया।
iaf su-30mki mig-29 fighter aircraft

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

