भारत-चीन सीमा पर दिखी सैन्य ताकत, सुखोई और मिग लड़ाकू विमानों ने भरी उड़ान

Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighter aircraft carrying out air operations at a forward airbase near India-China border. pic.twitter.com/dgknHJDw3s— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter at a forward airbase near India-China border carrying out air operations. pic.twitter.com/83sx0uG20Z— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
#WATCH A squadron leader of Indian Air Force at a forward airbase near Indo-China border says, "Every air warrior at this base and across IAF is fully trained and capable to meet all the challenges. Our josh has always been high and touching the sky with glory." pic.twitter.com/LsyMlq9iSf— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
