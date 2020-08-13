शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   IAF Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria is on a visit to a frontline air base in Western Air Command, flew Mig-21 Bison

वायुसेना प्रमुख भदौरिया फ्रंटलाइन एयर बेस के दौरे पर, फाइटर स्क्वाड्रन के साथ उड़ाया मिग -21 बाइसन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 01:37 PM IST
भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया
भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया पश्चिमी वायु कमान में फ्रंटलाइन एयर बेस के दौरे पर हैं। वायुसेना प्रमुख यहां बेस की परिचालन तैयारियों की समीक्षा करेंगे और यहां तैनात स्क्वाड्रनों के कॉम्बैट क्रू और एयरक्रू से मुलाकात करेंगे। इससे पहले, आज उन्होंने रेजीडेंट फाइटर स्क्वाड्रन के साथ मिग -21 बाइसन को उड़ाया। 
rks bhadauria indian airforce

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

