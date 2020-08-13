वायुसेना प्रमुख भदौरिया फ्रंटलाइन एयर बेस के दौरे पर, फाइटर स्क्वाड्रन के साथ उड़ाया मिग -21 बाइसन

IAF Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria is on a visit to a frontline air base in Western Air Command. He will review operational preparedness of the base & meet aircrew & combat crew from the Squadrons & units stationed here. Earlier today, he flew Mig-21 Bison with resident fighter squadron pic.twitter.com/X5jSPbVEhl— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.