'राहुल गांधी की 70,000 की जैकेट, मोदी जी को 700 रुपये में दिला सकती हूं'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 05:22 PM IST
I can buy Rahul Gandhi's rs70,000 jacket for rs700 only for Modi : Renuka Chowdhary
फरवरी में होने वाले तीन राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों के लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियों के बीच गहमा-गहमी बढ़ती जा रही है। कभी कांग्रेस बीजेपी पर हमला बोलती है तो कभी बीजेपी कांग्रेस को नकारा साबित करने की कोशिशों में अपने प्रयास तेज कर देती है। हाल का मामला राहुल गांधी की जैकेट से जुड़ा हुआ है। 

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर दो दिवसीय दौरे पर मेघालय गए हैं। राहुल गांधी की जैकेट ने बीजेपी को उन पर हमला करने का मौका दे दिया है। राहुल गांधी की जैकेट की कीमत पर सवाल खड़े करते हुए बीजेपी मेघालय ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से उनकी जैकेट की कीमत 70,000 रुपये बताई है। 

'ऐसी जैकट 700 रुपये में भी मिलती है'
कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी ने बीजेपी के आरोप को हंसी में टालते हुए कहा है कि ऐसी जैकेट 700 रुपये में भी मिल सकती है। मीडिया से बात करते हुए रेणुका ने कहा कि मैं ये नहीं समझ पा रही कि मुझे बीजेपी के इस उतावलेपन पर हंसना चाहिए या रोना। आप कहना चाहते हैं कि लोग बैठकर ऑनलाइन कीमत सर्च कर रहे हैं। ऐसी जैकेट मैं 700 रुपये में दिखा सकती हूं। अगर प्रधानमंत्री चाहें तो मैं उन्हें भी भेज दूंगी। ये आरोप सूटबूट की सरकार की तरफ से बोला जा रहा है। सूट जो उनके नाम के फैब्रिक से बनाया गया था जो उन्होंने अमेरिकी प्रधानमंत्री के आने पर पहना था।
 


आपको बता दें कि राहुल गांधी कल शाम को सेलिब्रेशन ऑफ पीस नाम के म्यूजिक कॉन्सर्ट में एक जैकेट पहन कर नजर आये थे। बीजेपी ने दावा किया कि इस जैकेट ब्रिटिश लग्जरी फैशन ब्रैंड बरबरी की है जिसकी कीमत 68 हजार रुपये है। बीजेपी ने कहा कि 'तो राहुल गांधी मेघालय के सरकारी खजाने को चूसकर ब्लैक मनी से बनी सूट बूट की सरकार? हमारे दुखों पर गाना गाने की बजाय, आप मेघालय की नकारा सरकार का रिपोर्ट कार्ड दे सकते थे। आपकी उदासीनता हमारा मजाक उड़ाती है।'
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

