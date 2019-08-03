शहर चुनें

I am thinking of going away from politics, let me live in peace says HD Kumaraswamy

राजनीति से संन्यास लेने की सोच रहा हूं, गलती से मुख्यमंत्री बन गया था: कुमारस्वामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 06:33 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें

खास बातें

  • संन्यास लेना चाहते हैं कुमारस्वामी, कहा- मैं गलती से राजनीति में आ गया था
  • कहा- मैं गलती से मुख्यमंत्री बन गया था, मुझे अब और राजनीति में नहीं रहना
कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने कहा है कि वो राजनीति से संन्यास लेना चाहते हैं। कुमारस्वामी ने शनिवार को कहा कि मैं राजनीति से संन्यास लेने की सोच रहा हूं। मैं गलती से राजनीति में आ गया था। मैं गलती से मुख्यमंत्री बन गया था। भगवान ने मुझे दो बार मुख्यमंत्री बनने का मौका दिया। 
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि मैं हर किसी को संतुष्ट नहीं कर सकता। 14 महीनों में मैंने राज्य के विकास की दिशा में अच्छा काम किया। मैं अपने काम से संतुष्ट हूं। कुमारस्वामी ने आगे कहा, मैं देख रहा हूं कि आज की राजनीति कहां जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह लोगों के लिए सही नहीं है। मेरे परिवार को इसमें मत लाओ। बस बहुत हुआ अब और नहीं। मुझे चैन से जीने दो। मुझे राजनीति में नहीं रहना है। मैंने सत्ता में रहते हुए अच्छा किया। मुझे लोगों के दिल में जगह चाहिए।
 



 
hd kumaraswamy politics development bjp congress कुमारस्वामी
