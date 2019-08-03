राजनीति से संन्यास लेने की सोच रहा हूं, गलती से मुख्यमंत्री बन गया था: कुमारस्वामी

HD Kumaraswamy: I'm observing where today's politics is going. It's not for good people, it's about caste infatuation. Don't bring in my family. I'm done. Let me live in peace. I don't have to continue in politics. I did good when I was in power. I want space in people's heart. https://t.co/kbRcqOdXkA— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच एक बार फिर तनाव बढ़ सकता है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के तीन आतंकी पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर के नेजापीर सेक्टर में आतंकी लॉन्च पैड पर मौजूद थे।
