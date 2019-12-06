हैदराबाद कांड: मेनका गांधी सहित इन नेताओं ने एनकाउंटर पर उठाए सवाल

#WATCH Maneka Gandhi:Jo hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai desh ke liye. You can't take law in your hands,they(accused) would've been hanged by Court anyhow. If you're going to shoot them before due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts,law&police? pic.twitter.com/w3Fe2whr31

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Telangana encounter: Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye, you cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they(accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow pic.twitter.com/4in4sBMJDp

Baba Ramdev on Telangana encounter: What police has done is very courageous and I must say that justice has been delivered. Legal questions over it are a different matter, but I am sure people of the country are at peace now. pic.twitter.com/7WJcCoIM8z