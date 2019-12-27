शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Hyderabad police denied permission to BJP MLA to hold  public meeting in support of NRC-CAA

तेलंगाना: हैदराबाद पुलिस ने भाजपा विधायक को रैली की इजाजत देने से किया मना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 10:13 AM IST
भाजपा विधायक राजा सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
भाजपा विधायक राजा सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
गोशमहल विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा विधायक राजा सिंह नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी के समर्थन में एक रैली करना चाहते थे लेकिन हैदराबाद पुलिस ने उन्हें इसकी इजाजत नहीं दी।
विज्ञापन

कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

योगी आदित्यनाथ-बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

नागरिकता कानून: योगी की राह पर येदियुरप्पा, प्रदर्शनकारियों से वसूलेंगे पैसा

27 दिसंबर 2019

NRC & CAA PROTEST
Delhi NCR

सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में घायल हारून ने दिल्ली में तोड़ा दम, गर्दन में लगी थी गोली

27 दिसंबर 2019

अलीगढ़ः एएमयू में छात्रों के मार्च के दौरान सर्किल पर तैनात आरएएफ व पीएसी के जवान
Aligarh

नागरिकता संशोधन कानूनः जुमे की नमाज आज, शहर में हाई अलर्ट, पांच बजे तक बंद रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवा

27 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री माणिक सरकार और माकपा नेता प्रकाश करात (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 राज्य सरकारों का विरोध और चाहिए, फिर खत्म हो जाएगा एनपीआर : प्रकाश करात

27 दिसंबर 2019

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

सीएए पर बोले विजयवर्गीय- संविधान पढ़ें कमलनाथ, ममता खो चुकीं मानसिक संतुलन

27 दिसंबर 2019

Protest against CAA
India News

CAA-डिटेंशन सेंटर: कांग्रेस बोली- वाजपेयी सरकार का फैसला रोका, भाजपा तीन करोड़ मुस्लिमों से संपर्क साधेगी

27 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
public meeting hyderabad police permission citizenship amendment act
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कुशल पंजाबी
Bollywood

37 की उम्र में इस अभिनेता का निधन, घर में फांसी पर लटका मिला शव

27 दिसंबर 2019

Unabated cold wave in North India, Drass in Ladakh freezing at -30.2°C
India News

सर्दी का सितम: दिल्ली में न्यूनतम तापमान 4.2 डिग्री पहुंचा, यूपी में 31 की मौत

27 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पंचायत चुनाव का बिगुल
Lucknow

UP: विधानसभा चुनाव की मतदाता सूची से नहीं होंगे पंचायत चुनाव, 31 जनवरी तक पूरा करना होगा परिसीमन

27 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: को-एक्टर के आते ही रश्मि के खिलाफ सिद्धार्थ ने कही थीं ऐसी बातें, अब खुद पछता रहे

27 दिसंबर 2019

NRC & CAA PROTEST
Delhi NCR

सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में घायल हारून ने दिल्ली में तोड़ा दम, गर्दन में लगी थी गोली

27 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Salman Khan Birthday Photo
Entertainment

आधी रात कुछ ऐसे मनाया सलमान खान ने जन्मदिन, मीडिया और दबंग 3 की कास्ट रही साथ

27 दिसंबर 2019

त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री माणिक सरकार और माकपा नेता प्रकाश करात (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 राज्य सरकारों का विरोध और चाहिए, फिर खत्म हो जाएगा एनपीआर : प्रकाश करात

27 दिसंबर 2019

Amit shah
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सियासतः शाह की जुबान पर प्रवेश का नाम चढ़ने से भाजपाइयों में बढ़ी बेचैनी

27 दिसंबर 2019

भारती सिंह, रवीना टंडन, फराह खान।
Chandigarh

रवीना टंडन, भारती सिंह और फराह खान की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें, लैब में इस वीडियो की जांच शुरू

27 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पर हिंसक प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून बवाल: आज जुमे की नमाज, उत्तर प्रदेश में अलर्ट, 21 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद

27 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मिसाइल दागता हुआ मिग 27
India News

मिग 27: कारगिल के ‘बहादुर’ का सफर खत्म, खौफ इतनी कि पाक कहता था 'चुड़ैल'

साल 1999, कारगिल की ऊंची चोटियों पर घात लगाकर बैठे पाक सैनिकों के यह अंदेशा नहीं था कि उनके ऊपर आसमान से गोले बरसने लगे थे। भारतीय वायुसेना के मिग 27 ने आसमान से पाक सैनिकों पर आग बरसाना शुरू कर दिया।

27 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Detention Camp
India News

क्या होता है डिटेंशन सेंटर, इसमें किन्हें रखा जाता है, यहां है हर सवाल का जवाब

27 दिसंबर 2019

बाढ़
India News

उत्तर भारत में इस वर्ष आई बाढ़ से 1900 लोगों की गई जान, 30 लाख से अधिक विस्थापित

27 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: परिवार बेचने को मजबूर किसान, खेत में लगाया बैनर

27 दिसंबर 2019

Unabated cold wave in North India, Drass in Ladakh freezing at -30.2°C
India News

सर्दी का सितम: दिल्ली में न्यूनतम तापमान 4.2 डिग्री पहुंचा, यूपी में 31 की मौत

27 दिसंबर 2019

Big and important news stories of 27 december, updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

27 दिसंबर 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman releases postage stamp to commemorate contribution of DRI
India News

डीआरआई के योगदान को लेकर वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण ने जारी किया डाक टिकट

27 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जदयू ने भाजपा आलाकमान के रवैये पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- संवादहीनता खत्म करना जरूरी

27 दिसंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी
India News

कश्मीर में फिल्में बनाने का माहौल तैयार, राज्यपाल के सलाहकार का न्योता

27 दिसंबर 2019

Jat reservation agitation : CBI filed charge sheet against nine people
India News

जाट आंदोलन के दौरान हिंसा में सीबीआई ने नौ लोगों के खिलाफ दाखिल की चार्जशीट

27 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

कजाकिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, दो मंजिला इमारत से टकराया विमान, 100 लोग थे सवार

कजाकिस्तान में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां बेक एयरलाइन का एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। प्लेन में 100 लोग सवार थे। हादसे में 9 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई।

27 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:39

यूपी में शांति बहाली को लेकर उठाया गया कदम, कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

26 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:04

यूपी के गोरखपुर में सुरक्षा बल का फ्लैग मार्च, सुरक्षा की भावना पैदा करना मकसद

26 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:05

27 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

26 दिसंबर 2019

सावित्री बाई फुले 1:14

सावित्री बाई फुले ने दिया कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा, प्रियंका गांधी से मतभेदों को बताया वजह

26 दिसंबर 2019

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर जनता के ‘मन की बात’ नहीं भांप सकी मोदी सरकार

27 दिसंबर 2019

टिड्डियों का हमला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

टिड्डियों से निपटने के लिए केंद्र ने गुजरात रवाना किए 11 दल, राजस्थान में भी हाल बेहाल

27 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्यग्रहण देखते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

‘कूलेस्ट पीएम’ : सूर्यग्रहण देखने के लिए मोदी ने पहना 'खास' चश्मा, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने बताया डेढ़ लाख का

27 दिसंबर 2019

नारायणसामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पुडुचेरी : मुख्यमंत्री नारायणसामी ने राष्ट्रपति से की किरण बेदी को वापस बुलाने की मांग

27 दिसंबर 2019

ED confiscates assets worth 36.12 crore of former IAS officer of Gujarat cadre
India News

ईडी ने जब्त की गुजरात कैडर के पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी की 36.12 करोड़ की संपत्ति

27 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

40 महिलाओं, संगठनों को मिलेगा नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार, सात जनवरी तक आवेदन का मौका

27 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited