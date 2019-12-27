तेलंगाना: हैदराबाद पुलिस ने भाजपा विधायक को रैली की इजाजत देने से किया मना

#Telangana: Hyderabad police has denied permission to BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh to hold a public meeting in support of National Register of Citizens & Citizenship Amendment Act.— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019
27 दिसंबर 2019