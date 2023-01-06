Suicide: बिना टिकट खरीदे स्टेशन में घुसा शख्स, मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर की आत्महत्या, सीसीटीवी में घटना कैद

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
हैदराबाद में एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने चलती मेट्रो ट्रेन के सामने कूदकर कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या कर ली। एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी।
Trigger warning ⚠️— Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) January 6, 2023
Unidentified man ended his life after jumping in front of metro train at Moosapet station in #Hyderabad.
A couple of days ago, elderly woman ended life by jumping off the Erragadda metro station pic.twitter.com/6ouUHHOcpL
