Home ›   India News ›   Hyderabad fire broke out due to a short circuit at a children hospital in LB Nagar

हैदराबाद: बच्चों के अस्पताल में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, एक बच्चे की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 10:11 AM IST
हैदराबाद के एलबी नगर स्थित एक बच्चों के अस्पताल में आग लग गई। अस्पताल में लगी इस आग से एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई जबकि चार लोग घायल हो गए। 
आग लगने के कारणों का पता चल चुका है, अधिकारियों ने बताया है कि शॉर्ट सर्किट के चलते यह आग लगी है। राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य जारी है। 

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
hyderabad fire
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

