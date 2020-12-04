शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Hyderabad election results ghmc live updates asaduddin owaisi chandrasekhar rao shah bjp trs aimim congress others 

Live

Hyderabad Election Results: रुझानों में भाजपा को बढ़त, ओवैसी का अभी तक नहीं खुला खाता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 09:28 AM IST
Hyderabad election results ghmc live updates asaduddin owaisi chandrasekhar rao shah bjp trs aimim congress others 
चंद्रशेखर राव-असदुद्दीन ओवैसी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

ग्रेटर हैदराबाद नगर निगम (जीएसएमसी) के लिए शुक्रवार का दिन काफी अहम है। आज नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए मतगणना हो रही है। निगम के 150 वार्डों के लिए 1,122 प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरे हैं। इस बार का निगम चुनाव इसलिए खास है क्योंकि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने इस चुनाव में अपनी पूरी ताकत झोंकी है। ऐसे में यह देखना होगा कि यहां असदुद्दीन ओवैसी और के चंद्रशेखर राव का कब्जा बरकरार रहता है या फिर भाजपा चार वार्डों से ज्यादा पर जीत दर्ज करेगी। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

09:27 AM, 04-Dec-2020

एलबी स्टेडियम के मतगणना केंद्र का दृश्य

ग्रेटर हैदराबाद नगर निगम (जीएचएमसी) के लिए मतगणना जारी है। एलबी स्टेडियम के मतगणना केंद्र का दृश्य।


 
india news national greater hyderabad municipal corporation elections asaduddin owaisi k chandrasekhar rao amit shah municipal election results
