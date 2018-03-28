शहर चुनें

हैदराबादः धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काने के आरोप में BJP विधायक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेलंगाना Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 01:32 PM IST
बीजेपी विधायक राजा सिंह
बीजेपी विधायक राजा सिंह - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) विधायक राजा सिंह के खिलाफ धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के लिए मामला दर्ज किया गया है। बीजेपी विधायक पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने तेलंगाना में एक खास समुदाय के खिलाफ भड़काऊ भाषण दिया है। जिसके लिए उन पर इलाके के रीन बाजार पुलिस थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया है। 
बता दें कि रविवार रात दिए गए बीजेपी विधायक राजा सिंह के भाषण का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। उन पर आरोप लगा है कि उन्होंने शहर के शांतिपूर्ण माहौल को भंग करने के इरादे से भड़काऊ टिप्पणी की। इस मामले में रीन बाजार पुलिस स्टेशन के सर्कल इंस्पेक्टर ने अपने बयान में कहा कि उन्हें 26 मार्च को पहली शिकायत AIMIM विधायक अहमद पाशा कादरी से मिली थी, जिसमें उन्होंने 'उत्तेजक' वीडियो पेश कर आरोपी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की थी। 

सर्कल इंस्पेक्टर ने आगे कहा कि शिकायत के बारे में मंगलवार को कानूनी राय लेने के बाद हमने भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) की धारा 295-A, 153-B, 505 और 298 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। मामले में आगे की जांच चल रही है। 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

