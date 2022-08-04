Kerala: केरल में भारी मात्रा में विस्फोटक सामग्री जब्त, 40 बक्सों में रखी थी 8000 जिलेटिन छड़ें

केरल के पलक्कड़ जिले के शोरनूर में भारी मात्रा में विस्फोटक सामग्री मिली है। पुलिस ने 40 बक्सों में रखी गई 8000 जिलेटिन छड़ों को लावारिस हालत में जब्त किया है।

Kerala | Around 8000 gelatin sticks in 40 boxes found abandoned near a quarry in Shornur, Palakkad district, say police. Further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/xg7kxZqu4J