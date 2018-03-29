शहर चुनें

CBSE पेपर लीक पर बोले जावड़ेकर- मैं भी एक पिता हूं रातभर सो नहीं पाया, सिस्टम में करेंगे सुधार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 01:46 PM IST
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) के कक्षा 10 और 12वीं के पेपर लीक मामले को मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने इसे दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण परिणाम है। मैं समझ सकता हूं कि बच्चे और उनके पैरेंट्स किस तरह के दर्द से गुजर रहे हैं। जो कोई भी पेपर लीक मामले में शामिल होगा उसे बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। पुलिस जल्द ही अपराधियों को पकड़ लेगी। मंत्री ने आगे कहा- मैं भी एक पैरेंट हूं और मैं रातभर सो नहीं पाया हूं।
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि सीबीएसई की तारीफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी कर चुका है, हम इसकी तह तक जाएंगे। हम इस बात को सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि आगे से ऐसी कोई धोखाधड़ी नहीं होगी। हम सिस्टम में सुधार करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सीबीएसई जल्द ही सोमवार या मंगलवार को नई तारीखों की घोषणा करेगा।

इस मामले पर दिल्ली स्कूल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रमेश चंद जैन ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा- सरकार को अपराधियों को जेल में बंद करना चाहिए। सबसे पहला कदम उठाते हुए उन्हें सिस्टम को ठीक करना चाहिए। सीबीएसई के अध्यक्ष को इस मामले पर कम से कम एक बयान देना चाहिए। उन्होंने आखिर अब तक पैरेंट्स या फिर बच्चों से बात क्यों नहीं की? यह निंदनीय है।

बता दें कि परीक्षा से एक दिन पहले सीबीएसई के पास दसवीं के गणित और बाहरवीं के अर्थशास्त्र के पेपर की आंसर शीट किसी अनाम शख्स द्वारा भेज दी गई थी। इसके बावजूद भी बोर्ड ने परीक्षा को रद्द नहीं किया और अब बच्चों को दोबारा पेपर देने के लिए कहा गया है। एक हफ्ते के अंदर बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर परीक्षा की नई तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया जाएगा। मामले पर संज्ञान लेते हुए खुद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मानव संसाधन मंत्री से बात करके उन्हें सख्त कदम उठाने के आदेश दिए थे। माना जा रहा है कि एक कोचिंग सेंटर चलाने वाले शख्स और दो स्कूलों ने मिलकर पेपर लीक किए थे। मामला फिलहाल क्राइम ब्रांच के पास है और इसकी जांच एसआईटी भी कर रही है।
 

 

