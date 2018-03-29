I also could not sleep, I am also a parent: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/aakJGmpbdP— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
Govt should put culprits behind the bars. First step they should take is set the system right. CBSE chairman should atleast give a statement, why hasn't she spoken to students & parents? This's condemnable: Ramesh Chand Jain, President, Delhi School Association on #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/0HcjIGvF95— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने सीबीएसई बोर्ड पेपर लीक मामले में केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
29 मार्च 2018