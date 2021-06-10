बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   house collapsed in Malad West area of Mumbai

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई में भारी बारिश, मलाड में ढहा मकान, पांच लोगों को बचाया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Thu, 10 Jun 2021 01:01 AM IST
विज्ञापन
मुंबई में बारिश
मुंबई में बारिश - फोटो : PTI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में जब भी बारिश आती है लाखों परेशानियां साथ लाती है मुंबई के मलाड वेस्ट इलाके में रात करीब 11 बजे एक घर ढह गया है। बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम के मुताबिक पांच लोगों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया है। अभी तक किसी के घायल होने की सूचना नहीं है। साथ ही बचाव अभियान जारी है।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national mumbai news maharashtra news
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सूर्य ग्रहण 2021
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2021: साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण आज, जानिए क्या बरतनी होंगी सावधानियां

10 जून 2021

युवक को अस्पताल ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
Lucknow

लखनऊ : लोहिया संस्थान में सिपाही ने गोली मारकर की कैदी के बेटे की हत्या, थाने पहुंचकर किया सरेंडर

9 जून 2021

कानपुर सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

हर तरफ मातम: दो गांवों से एक साथ उठीं 18 अर्थियां, शवों के पीछे-पीछे भागते रहे परिजन, झकझोर देंगी तस्वीरें

9 जून 2021

देवरहा बाबा
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: भारत के सबसे चमत्कारी बाबा की कहानी, इनके दरबार में बड़े-बड़े नेता होते थे नतमस्तक

9 जून 2021

गैंगस्टर जयपाल और जस्सी की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

पंजाब के दो बड़े गैंगस्टर ढेर: जयपाल भुल्लर व जस्सी खरड़ का कोलकाता में एनकाउंटर, की थी दो एएसआई की हत्या

9 जून 2021

Tata Altroz
Auto News

Tata Altroz: एक लाख देकर घर लाएं 5-स्टार सुरक्षा रेटिंग की यह प्रीमियम हैचबैक कार, बस इतनी देनी होगी ईएमआई

9 जून 2021

नेहा मेहता
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: नेहा मेहता को ऐसे मिला था 'अंजलि भाभी' का किरदार, शो छोड़ने के बाद यहां कर रहीं काम

9 जून 2021

किसान (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

किसानों को तोहफा: खरीफ की फसलों के लिए 62% तक बढ़ी एमएसपी, केंद्रीय कैबिनेट का फैसला

9 जून 2021

Nikhil Jain and Nusrat
Bollywood

नुसरत जहां ने निखिल संग तोड़ा रिश्ता: बोलीं- विदेशी धरती पर हुई शादी भारत में मान्य नहीं, फिर तलाक कैसा?

9 जून 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

सावधान: कोरोना के इलाज के ये छह फर्जी घरेलू नुस्खे हो रहे वायरल, भूलकर भी न आजमाएं, हो सकता है नुकसान

9 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited