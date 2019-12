प्रियंका की सुरक्षा में सेंध: मेरठ की कांग्रेस नेता को राहुल समझ बैठे सुरक्षाकर्मी, तीन निलंबित

HM Amit Shah on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house: The car and timing were same, such was the coincidence. That's why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without security check. Then also, we've ordered high-level probe & suspended 3 officers responsible for breach. https://t.co/eT7zEUPsqi pic.twitter.com/TSEwOC0xef

Sharda Tyagi: I didn't know her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's) house number and asked about it by calling at Congress office. When I went there, (Security) didn't even care to see who was sitting in the car, barricade was removed immediately and gate was opened. https://t.co/pOQ6bidTRY pic.twitter.com/YGrSIFvszw