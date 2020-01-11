शहर चुनें

Historian, researcher and writer M Chidanadamurthy passes away in Bengaluru

इतिहासकार, शोधकर्ता और लेखक एम चिदानंद मूर्ति का 88 वर्ष की उम्र में बेंगलुरु में निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलूरू Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 10:30 AM IST
M Chidanadamurthy
M Chidanadamurthy - फोटो : ANI
इतिहासकार, शोधकर्ता और लेखक एम चिदानंद मूर्ति का बेंगलूरू में शनिवार को 88 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। वह लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। लेखक ने बेंगलूरू के निजी अस्पताल में आखिरी सांस ली। उन्हें हम्पी स्मारकों के संरक्षण के लिए चलाए गए अभियानों के लिए जाना जाता है। एम चिदानंद मूर्ति का जन्म 10 मई 1931 में हुआ था। 
वह कर्नाटक के प्रसिद्ध विद्वान हैं जो कन्नड़ भाषा और प्राचीन कर्नाटक के इतिहास के विशेषज्ञ हैं। उन्हें अपने हम्पी के स्मारकों के संरक्षण और कन्नड़ भाषा को शास्त्रीय भाषा का दर्जा देने के अभियान के लिए भी जाना जाता है।
bengluru karnataka
India News

