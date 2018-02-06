अपना शहर चुनें

फेसबुक से हटाई गई हिंदू-मुस्लिम प्रेमी जोड़ों की लिस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:36 AM IST
फेसबुक एक ऐसा जरिया है जिससे आप दूर बैठे अपने दोस्तों, परिवारजनों और रिश्तेदारों के साथ संपर्क में रह सकते हैं। मगर जब यही हिंसा के लिए भड़काने लगे तो क्या होगा। ऐसा ही कुछ करने की कोशिश हिंदुत्व वार्ता नाम के पेज ने की थी। यह पेज अंतर धर्म विवाह करने वाले जोड़ों पर हमला करने के लिए लोगों को उकसा रहा था जिसकी वजह से फोसबुक ने इसे सस्पेंड कर दिया। इस पेज में 102 जोड़े के नाम के साथ ही इससे उनके निजी फेसबुक प्रोफाइल को लिंक किया गया था। 

सोशल मीडिया पर फैलने के बाद इस सूची के खिलाफ एक आक्रोश दिखा, जिसके बाद फेसबुक पेज डिलीट कर लिया गया। यह पेज कौन चला रहा था, यह अभी साफ नहीं है।

इस पेज में 'हिंदू शेरों' से कहा गया था कि वो लिस्ट में जारी पुरुषों का 'शिकार' कर दें। लिस्ट को 28 जनवरी को हिंदुत्व वार्ता फेसबुक पेज पर पोस्ट किया गया था। एक हफ्ते बाद रविवार को इस पेज को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। सोमवार को ट्विटर यूजर सतीश मायलारापू ने दावा किया कि वह इस विवादित पेज को चलाता है। हालांकि इसमें कितनी सच्चाई है इसका पता नहीं लग पाया है।

सतीश ने फेक न्यूज पर नजर रखने वाली वेबसाइट एएलटी न्यूज के ट्विट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा- हिंदुत्व वार्ता पेज का एडमिन बनना मेरे लिए गर्व की बात है। हम जल्द ही दोबारा नया पेज बनाएंगे। बता दें कि इस यूजर का ट्विटर हैंडल अनवेरिफाइड है। माना जा रहा है कि जोड़ों की लिस्ट को उनके द्वारा फेसबुक पर डाले गए रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस के आधार पर बनाया गया होगा।
