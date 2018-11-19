शहर चुनें

High-level security meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh underway, IB, RAW and MHA also present

आईबी, रॉ और एमएचए के साथ उच्च स्तरीय सुरक्षा बैठक कर रहे हैं राजनाथ सिंह 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 11:56 AM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह
ख़बर सुनें
गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह दिल्ली में उच्च स्तरीय सुरक्षा बैठक कर रहे हैं। राजनाथ सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हो रही इस उच्च स्तरीय सुरक्षा बैठक में आईबी, रॉ और एमएचए के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी मौजूद हैं।
rajnath singh ib raw mha राजनाथ सिंह
