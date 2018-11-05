शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Hegde condemns govt's move to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on 10 Nov despite condemns from people

हेगड़े ने 10 नवंबर को टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती मनाए जाने पर सरकार की निंदा की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 10:27 AM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत के हेगड़े
केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत के हेगड़े - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के चीफ सेक्रेटरी को लिखे पत्र में केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत के हेगड़े के ओएसडी ने कहा, '10 नवंबर को जनता के विरोध के बावजूद टीपू जयंती मनाए जाने के सरकार के कदम की केंद्रीय मंत्री हेगड़े निंदा करते हैं... मैं आपको सूचित करना चाहता हूं कि मेरा (हेगड़े का) नाम आमंत्रितों की सूची में शामिल न किया जाए।'
tipu jayanti government celebrates टीपू सुल्तान सरकार आलोचना टीपू जयंती
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

