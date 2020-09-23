शहर चुनें
Heavy rainfall triggers heavy water logging in Mumbai Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई में बारिश से सड़क रेलवे स्टेशन पर पानी ही पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 03:30 AM IST
mumbai rain
mumbai rain - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई के गोरेगांव क्षेत्र में भारी बारिश हुई जिसके कारण जगह जगह पर भारी जलभराव हो गया। साथ ही  रेल की पटरियों और सड़कों पर जलभराव हो गया और जिसके कारण लोकल ट्रेन तथा बस सेवाएं बाधित हो गईं। 
मुंबई में हुई भारी बारिश से सायन रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्री फंसे गए, लगातार बारिश से स्थिति ऐसी बिगड़ी कि प्लेटफार्म तक पानी आ गया जिसकी वजह से लोगों का काफी परेशानी सामना करना पड़ा।
 
mumbai rains maharashtra news mumbai monsoon

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

