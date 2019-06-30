शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Heavy Rain in some areas of Bhubaneshwar Odisha

भुवनेश्वर के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश, भीषण गर्मी से मिली राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 08:15 PM IST
भुवनेश्वर में बारिश
भुवनेश्वर में बारिश - फोटो : एएनआई
ओडिशा की राजधानी भुबनेश्वर के कई इलाकों में आज भारी बारिश हुई। बारिश की वजह से लोगों को भीषण गर्मी से कुछ राहत मिली। आग की तरह बरस रही गर्मी से परेशान भुबनेश्वर के लोगों के लिए आज शाम बारिश अच्छी खबर की तरह आई। 
odisha bhubaneshwar heavy rain rain
