मुंबई में भारी बारिश से कई जगह जलभराव, रायगढ़ में निसर्ग तूफान से नुकसान

{"_id":"5ed8b20e8ebc3e90224c2170","slug":"heavy-rain-in-mumbai-and-other-districts-of-maharashtra-after-nisarga-cyclone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u091c\u0932\u092d\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u0930\u093e\u092f\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

निसर्ग तूफान के गुजर जाने के बाद मुंबई सहित महाराष्ट्र के कई इलाकों में बारिश शुरू हो गई है। यहां कई जिलों में तेज बारिश हो रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार महाराष्ट्र के कई जिलों में आज यानी गुरुवार की शाम तक आंधी-तूफान के साथ भारी बारिश का अनुमान है। यहां अधिकतम तापमान 36 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 22 डिग्री रहने के आसार हैं। जानिए कहां क्या हैं हालात।



मुंबई में तेज बारिश



मुंबई के सायन इलाके में भारी बारिश के कारण जलजमाव हो गया है। लोगों को आवाजाही में भारी परेशानी हो रही है।







वहीं, मुंबई के कलानगर इलाके में भी भारी बारिश हुई। मौसम विभाग ने मुंबई में दिन भर बारिश का अनुमान जताया है।







अलीबाग में गिरे कई पेड़

कल आए निसर्ग तूफान का सबसे अधिक असर रायगढ़ जिले में देखने को मिला है। तूफान के कारण अलीबाग में कई बड़े-बड़े पेड़ गिर गए। एनडीआरएफ कर्मी अब इन्हें हटाकर रास्ता साफ कर रहे हैं।









विज्ञापन

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Sion area of Mumbai due to rainfall. pic.twitter.com/r5oscqfwHL — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Maharashtra: Rain lashed Mumbai’s Kala Nagar area. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall today in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/7zEDVQm55k — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Raigad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out restoration work in Alibaug, following #CycloneNisarga. pic.twitter.com/M8ZsKCS21k — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

निसर्ग तूफान के गुजर जाने के बाद मुंबई सहित महाराष्ट्र के कई इलाकों में बारिश शुरू हो गई है। यहां कई जिलों में तेज बारिश हो रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार महाराष्ट्र के कई जिलों में आज यानी गुरुवार की शाम तक आंधी-तूफान के साथ भारी बारिश का अनुमान है। यहां अधिकतम तापमान 36 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 22 डिग्री रहने के आसार हैं। जानिए कहां क्या हैं हालात।मुंबई के सायन इलाके में भारी बारिश के कारण जलजमाव हो गया है। लोगों को आवाजाही में भारी परेशानी हो रही है।वहीं, मुंबई के कलानगर इलाके में भी भारी बारिश हुई। मौसम विभाग ने मुंबई में दिन भर बारिश का अनुमान जताया है।कल आए निसर्ग तूफान का सबसे अधिक असर रायगढ़ जिले में देखने को मिला है। तूफान के कारण अलीबाग में कई बड़े-बड़े पेड़ गिर गए। एनडीआरएफ कर्मी अब इन्हें हटाकर रास्ता साफ कर रहे हैं।