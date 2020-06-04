मुंबई में भारी बारिश से कई जगह जलभराव, रायगढ़ में निसर्ग तूफान से नुकसान

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Sion area of Mumbai due to rainfall. pic.twitter.com/r5oscqfwHL— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020
Maharashtra: Rain lashed Mumbai’s Kala Nagar area. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall today in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/7zEDVQm55k— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020
Raigad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out restoration work in Alibaug, following #CycloneNisarga. pic.twitter.com/M8ZsKCS21k— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.