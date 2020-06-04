शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Heavy rain in Mumbai and other districts of maharashtra after Nisarga cyclone

मुंबई में भारी बारिश से कई जगह जलभराव, रायगढ़ में निसर्ग तूफान से नुकसान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 02:04 PM IST
मुंबई में तेज बारिश
मुंबई में तेज बारिश - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
निसर्ग तूफान के गुजर जाने के बाद मुंबई सहित महाराष्ट्र के कई इलाकों में बारिश शुरू हो गई है। यहां कई जिलों में तेज बारिश हो रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार महाराष्ट्र के कई जिलों में आज यानी गुरुवार की शाम तक आंधी-तूफान के साथ भारी बारिश का अनुमान है। यहां अधिकतम तापमान 36 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 22 डिग्री रहने के आसार हैं। जानिए कहां क्या हैं हालात। 
मुंबई में तेज बारिश
मुंबई के सायन इलाके में भारी बारिश के कारण जलजमाव हो गया है। लोगों को आवाजाही में भारी परेशानी हो रही है। 
 

वहीं, मुंबई के कलानगर इलाके में भी भारी बारिश हुई। मौसम विभाग ने मुंबई में दिन भर बारिश का अनुमान जताया है। 



अलीबाग में गिरे कई पेड़
कल आए निसर्ग तूफान का सबसे अधिक असर रायगढ़ जिले में देखने को मिला है। तूफान के कारण अलीबाग में कई बड़े-बड़े पेड़ गिर गए। एनडीआरएफ कर्मी अब इन्हें हटाकर रास्ता साफ कर रहे हैं।  



 
heavy rain in mumbai rain in maharashtra raigarh alibaug nisarga cyclone

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

