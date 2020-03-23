शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
कोरोना के मरीजों को दी जाएगी मलेरिया में प्रयोग होने वाली दवा क्लोरोक्वीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Mar 2020 04:40 PM IST
लव अग्रवाल, संयुक्त सचिव, स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय
लव अग्रवाल, संयुक्त सचिव, स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI
पूरे देश में कोरोना वायरस को लेकर डर का माहौल है। देश के कई राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में लॉकडाउन की वजह से लोग बिना किसी कारण घर से बाहर निकलने से बच रहे है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी कुछ लोग हैं, जो जानबूझकर घरों से बाहर निकल रहे है। वहीं, भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद ने बताया है कि मरीजों को कोरोना से उपचार के लिए मलेरिया में इस्तेमाल होने वाली दवा क्लोरोक्वीन को दिया जाएगा। 
