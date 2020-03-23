कोरोना के मरीजों को दी जाएगी मलेरिया में प्रयोग होने वाली दवा क्लोरोक्वीन

#WATCH: ICMR Director-General: Hydroxychloroquine is recommended only for a healthcare worker who is treating a #COVID patient. Secondly, it's recommended only for persons staying&caring for a household positive patient. They can take that only for prophylaxis,only for prevention pic.twitter.com/jylhDHFe3b— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020
