स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कोविड-19 के लिए रेमेडिसविर दवा के आपातकाल स्थिति में इस्तेमाल की दी मंजूरी

An updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID19 has been released by Ministry of Health in which drug Remdesivir has been included as “investigational therapy” only for restricted emergency use purposes along with off label use of Tocilizumab&Convalescent Plasma:Govt of India pic.twitter.com/s0wEW4Qz34— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020
