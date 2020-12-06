एचडी देवगौड़ा के बेटे ने कांग्रेस पर लगाए आरोप, कहा- गठबंधन के कारण सब कुछ खो दिया

साथ ही कहा कि 2018 में सीएम बनने के बाद सिर्फ एक महीने के समय में मैंने आँसू क्यों बहाए? मुझे पता था कि क्या चल रहा है। भाजपा ने 2008 में मुझे चोट नहीं पहुंचाई, जिस तरह से कांग्रेस ने 2018 में किया।
I would have still been the chief minister if I had continued to maintain good relations with BJP. The goodwill I had earned in 2006-2007 & over a period of 12 years, I lost everything due to the alliance with Congress party: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/AosBsxKgWh— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020
Why did I shed tears in just a month's time after I became CM in 2018? I knew what was going on. The BJP did not hurt me in 2008 the way the Congress did in 2018: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader (5.12) https://t.co/1jxLp9i7TS— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020
