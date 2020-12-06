शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   HD Kumaraswamy says that I lost everything due to the alliance with Congress party

एचडी देवगौड़ा के बेटे ने कांग्रेस पर लगाए आरोप, कहा- गठबंधन के कारण सब कुछ खो दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 04:25 AM IST
एचडी कुमारस्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
एचडी कुमारस्वामी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook

ख़बर सुनें
जद (एस) नेता एचडी देवगौड़ा के बेटे और कर्नाटक के पूर्व सीएम एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने कांग्रेस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन में सबकुछ खो दिया।
उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अभी भी मुख्यमंत्री होता तो बीजेपी के साथ अच्छे संबंध बनाए रखता। 2006-2007 में और 12 साल की अवधि में मैंने जो सद्भावना अर्जित की थी, मैंने कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ गठबंधन के कारण सब कुछ खो दिया।
साथ ही कहा कि 2018 में सीएम बनने के बाद सिर्फ एक महीने के समय में मैंने आँसू क्यों बहाए? मुझे पता था कि क्या चल रहा है। भाजपा ने 2008 में मुझे चोट नहीं पहुंचाई, जिस तरह से कांग्रेस ने 2018 में किया।

