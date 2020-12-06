एचडी देवगौड़ा के बेटे ने कांग्रेस पर लगाए आरोप, कहा- गठबंधन के कारण सब कुछ खो दिया

I would have still been the chief minister if I had continued to maintain good relations with BJP. The goodwill I had earned in 2006-2007 & over a period of 12 years, I lost everything due to the alliance with Congress party: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/AosBsxKgWh

Why did I shed tears in just a month's time after I became CM in 2018? I knew what was going on. The BJP did not hurt me in 2008 the way the Congress did in 2018: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader (5.12) https://t.co/1jxLp9i7TS