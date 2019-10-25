दिल्ली पहुंचे खट्टर, भाजपा को समर्थन पर कांडा बोले- मेरा परिवार शुरू से ही संघ से जुड़ा रहा

Liveदिल्ली पहुंचे खट्टर, भाजपा को समर्थन पर कांडा बोले- मेरा परिवार शुरू से ही संघ से जुड़ा रहा
Haryana CM ML Khattar: I am optimistic and we are going to form the government in #Haryana. pic.twitter.com/x44SufLTBz— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
Haryana CM ML Khattar arrives at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi; He will hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. pic.twitter.com/lfXuHfnCVh— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
Sardar Nishant Singh, Haryana JJP president: We have invitation from both the sides. We'll take our decision only after discussing with our elected candidates. If there is no clear majority for BJP, obviously the mandate is against them. We will decide our stand after the meeting pic.twitter.com/u7Jc1h08kR— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
Delhi: Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive at 10, Janpath, the residence of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for Congress Special Group Meeting pic.twitter.com/pVkqSjMCji— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
DS Hooda,Congress: Independent MLAs who are going to be a part of the Khattar government are digging their own political grave. They are selling the trust of people. People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes. pic.twitter.com/VDjpZSBmzL— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain: With the blessing of people of Haryana, we will again form government in the state. We have emerged as the single largest party. pic.twitter.com/60ead1jz6w— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to hold MLAs meeting and national executive meeting today. #Haryana— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
#Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala: People have given a mandate to BJP. However, we will introspect on why did the party get 7 seats less this time. Both the party & I will learn from results of these elections. We'll take steps to strengthen the party in the state. pic.twitter.com/VJDNkDJG7q— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
शिवसेना ने कहा कि यह महाजनादेश नहीं बल्कि जनादेश है। इसे मानना पड़ेगा। जनता के फैसले को अपनाकर बड़प्पन दिखाना पड़ता है।
25 अक्टूबर 2019