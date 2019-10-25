शहर चुनें

Haryana Assembly election Manohar Lal khattar BJP JP nadda meets delhi live update

Live

दिल्ली पहुंचे खट्टर, भाजपा को समर्थन पर कांडा बोले- मेरा परिवार शुरू से ही संघ से जुड़ा रहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 11:42 AM IST
Haryana Assembly election Manohar Lal khattar BJP JP nadda meets delhi live update
मनोहर लाल खट्टर (फाइल)
खास बातें

  • हरियाणा में भाजपा को झटका, 40 पर सिमटी पार्टी
  • बहुमत के लिए कुल 46 का चाहिए आंकड़ा
  • हरियाणा में सीएम खट्टर और दो को छोड़कर बाकी आठ मंत्री हारे

लाइव अपडेट

11:35 AM, 25-Oct-2019
मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने कहा है कि वह पूरे तरह से आश्वस्त  हैं कि वह हरियाणा में सरकार बनाने जा रहे हैं। 

11:34 AM, 25-Oct-2019
हरियाणा के रानियां विधानसभा क्षेत्र से निर्दलीय विधायक रणजीत सिंह भी दिल्ली स्थित हरियाणा भवन पहुंच गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी को अपना समर्थन देता हूं।

11:22 AM, 25-Oct-2019
भाजपा को समर्थन देने पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार गोपाल कांडा ने कहा है कि मेरा परिवार शुरू से ही आरएसएस से जुड़ा है। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में देश में विकास हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने समर्थन के लिए कोई शर्त नहीं रखी है। अपने ऊपर लगे आरोपों पर कांडा ने कहा है कि मुझ पर आज कोई आरोप नहीं है। बता दें कि गीतिका शर्मा हत्या मामले में गोपाल कांडा आरोपी है। 
11:13 AM, 25-Oct-2019
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर दिल्ली स्थित हरियाणा भवन में पहुंच गए हैं। वह यहां भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और भाजपा के हरियाणा प्रभारी अनिल जैन से मुलाकात करेंगे। 

 
11:11 AM, 25-Oct-2019
हरियाणा जेजेपी के अध्यक्ष सरदार निशांत सिंह ने सरकार बनाने को लेकर कहा कि हमारे पास दोनों ओर से निमंत्रण है। हम अपने चुने हुए उम्मीदवारों के साथ चर्चा करने के बाद ही अपना निर्णय लेंगे। अगर भाजपा के लिए कोई स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं है, तो जाहिर है कि जनादेश उनके खिलाफ है। हम बैठक के बाद अपना रुख तय करेंगे।

 
11:11 AM, 25-Oct-2019
वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी की अध्यक्षता में पार्टी के विशेष समूह की बैठक शुक्रवार को शुरू हो गई जिसमें महाराष्ट्र एवं हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों सहित कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की जाएगी।सोनिया गांधी ने महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर विचार-विमर्श करने और भविष्य की रणनीति पर पार्टी का रुख तय करने के मकसद से हाल ही में 17 सदस्यीय विशेष समूह का गठन किया है, जिसकी यह पहली बैठक है।


 
11:06 AM, 25-Oct-2019
दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने चुनावी नतीजों के बाद कहा है कि जो निर्दलीय विधायक खट्टर सरकार का हिस्सा बनने जा रहे असल में वे अपनी राजनीतिक कब्र खोद रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे लोगों का भरोसा बेच रहे हैं। हरियाणा के लोग ऐसा करने वालों को कभी माफ नहीं करेंगे। लोग उन्हें जूतों से मारेंगे।


 
11:03 AM, 25-Oct-2019
हरियाणा भाजपा प्रभारी अनिल जैन ने कहा कि हरियाणा के लोगों की शुभकामाना के साथ, हम दोबारा से राज्य में सरकार बनाने जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हम राज्य में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरे हैं। 

 
11:01 AM, 25-Oct-2019
जननायक जनता पार्टी (जेजेपी) ने आज विधायकों की और राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी की बैठक आयोजित की है। साथ ही पार्टी आज शाम चार बजे प्रेस कॉफ्रेंस करेगी। 

 
10:52 AM, 25-Oct-2019
हरियाणा के भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुभाष बराला ने कहा कि लोगों ने भाजपा को जनादेश दिया है। हालांकि, हम आत्मनिरीक्षण करेंगे कि क्यों हमें पिछली बार से सात सीटें कम मिली है? उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी और मैं दोनों ही इस चुनाव नतीजों से सीखेंगे। हम राज्य में पार्टी को मजबूत करने के लिए कदम उठाएंगे। बराला ने कहा कि निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार भाजपा के साथ हैं। मनोहरलाल खट्टर जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार का गठन किया जाएगा। वह सरकार बनाने पर बातचीत के लिए दिल्ली आ रहे हैं। 




 
10:34 AM, 25-Oct-2019
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खट्टर भाजपा के शीर्ष नेतृत्व से मुलाकात करने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं। मनोहरलाल खट्टर नई सरकार के गठन को लेकर भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और प्रभारी अनिल जैन से दिल्ली में मुलाकात करने वाले हैं। वह इन नेताओं से बात कर सरकार बनाने की संभवनाओं के बारे में चर्चा करेंगे। 

बता दें कि हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में किसी एक पार्टी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला है, हालांकि भाजपा 40 सीटों के साथ सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है। चुनाव नतीजे आने के बाद भाजपा अगली सरकार बनाने के लिए जरूरी बहुमत के आंकड़े से छह सीट पीछे रह गई।

 
manohar lal khattar haryana election result jp nadda भाजपा
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.




