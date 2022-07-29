Har Ghar Tiranga: तटरक्षक बल ने समुद्र के भीतर फहराया तिरंगा, देखें रोमांच से भरपूर ये वीडियो

हर घर तिरंगा अभियान के हिस्से के रूप में भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने समुद्र में एक अंडरवाटर फ्लैग डेमो किया। जवानों ने गहरे समुद्र में तिरंगा फहराया। आईसीजी अधिकारी ने कहा कि इस पहल के पीछे विचार लोगों के दिलों में देशभक्ति की भावना को जगाना और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के बारे में जागरूकता को बढ़ावा देना है।

#WATCH | As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo at Sea. Idea behind the initiative is to invoke feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people & to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag: ICG officials