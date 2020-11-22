शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat: Only Night Curfew Will Be Enforced In Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara And Rajkot, Says Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

गुजरात: अहमदाबाद, सूरत, वडोदरा और राजकोट में कल से रात्रि कर्फ्यू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद। Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 07:43 PM IST
गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी
गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए चार शहरों में रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाने का फैसला लिया गया है। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने रविवार को कहा कि गुजरात के चार शहरों में कल से केवल रात का कर्फ्यू लागू किया जाएगा। अहमदाबाद, सूरत, वडोदरा और राजकोट में रात का कर्फ्यू सख्ती से लागू किया जाएगा।
india news national night curfew ahmedabad surat vadodara rajkot chief minister vijay rupani coronavirus covid-19

