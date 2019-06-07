शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat: One dead and two injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Bharuch

गुजरात: इमारत का कुछ हिस्सा ढहने से एक की मौत और दो घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गांधीनगर Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 04:38 AM IST
building collapsed in Bharuch
building collapsed in Bharuch - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के भरूच में एक इमारत का कुछ हिस्सा ढह जाने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। वहीं दो लोग घायल हो गए हैं। अधिक जानकारी के लिए इंतजार किया जा रहा है।  
building collapse death injured gujarat bharuch building इमारत इमारत गिरी मौत घायल गुजरात भरूच
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

