सूरत के बाजारों में ट्रांसजेंडर की 'नो एंट्री', व्यापारियों ने समुदाय पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

Gujarat: Members of transgender community banned by traders, from a market in Surat allegedly after a man was beaten to death by transgenders in city. L Sharma, Pres of Japan Market says, "They harass ppl, unless they're banned they won't learn that they shouldn't do such things" pic.twitter.com/prGtda3t18

Payal Kuar, a member of the transgender community in Surat: We're distressed by this ban, the money that we get from these markets on special occasions is our sustenance.We're being punished for a crime that was committed by a single member of our community, it's unfair. #Gujarat https://t.co/gG4djJo79k pic.twitter.com/JGCsSyu91W