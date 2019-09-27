शहर चुनें

Gujarat: Members of transgender community banned by traders

सूरत के बाजारों में ट्रांसजेंडर की 'नो एंट्री', व्यापारियों ने समुदाय पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 06:41 AM IST
Gujarat: Members of transgender community banned by traders
गुजरात के शहर सूरत में ट्रांसजेंडरों द्वारा एक व्यक्ति को पीटने के बाद कथित तौर पर सूरत के एक बाजार में व्यापारियों द्वारा उन पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। सूरत के जापान मार्केट के प्रेसिडेंट एल शर्मा कहते हैं, वे लोगों को परेशान करते हैं, जब तक कि उन पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया जाता है, वे यह नहीं सीखेंगे कि उन्हें ऐसी चीजें नहीं करनी चाहिए। दूसरी तरफ इस प्रतिबंध का ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय के लोगों ने विरोध किया है।
सूरत में ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय की सदस्य पायल कौर कहती हैं कि हम इस प्रतिबंध से व्यथित हैं, जो पैसा हमें विशेष अवसरों पर इन बाजारों से मिलता है, वह हमारा भरण-पोषण करता है। 
एक सदस्य द्वारा किए गए अपराध के लिए उनके पूरे समुदाय को दंडित किया जा रहा है जो कि अनुचित है।

ये है पूरा मामला

बता दें कि सूरत के रहने वाले गहरीलाल खटिक के घर दो बेटियों के बाद हाल ही में बेटे का जन्म हुआ। बेटे के जन्म की खुशी में तीन किन्नर नेग लेने पहुंचे थे। किन्नरों ने गहरीलाल खटिक से 11 हजार रुपये की मांग की लेकिन मजदूरी कर अपने परिवार का भरण-पोषण करने वाले गहरीलाल ने किन्नरों को 2100 रुपये देने की बात कही।

इस बात पर किन्नर भड़क गए और मनचाहा नेग नहीं मिलने पर नवजात बच्चे के पिता को पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। नवजात बच्चे के पिता गहरीलाल को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, लेकिन 2 दिन तक जिंदगी और मौत से लड़ने के बाद दम तोड़ दिया।
gujarat transgender traders ban surat
