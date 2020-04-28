शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   gujarat labourers protest pelted stones at office of Diamond Bourse demand to sent back to their native places

गुजरात: मजदूरों ने डायमंड बोर्स कार्यालय पर फेंके पत्थर, घर वापस जाने की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 02:00 PM IST
सूरत में प्रदर्शन करते मजदूर
सूरत में प्रदर्शन करते मजदूर - फोटो : ANI
गुजरात के सूरत में मजदूरों ने डायमंड बोर्स के कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया और वहां पत्थर फेंके। उनका आरोप है कि लॉकडाउन के बावजूद उनसे काम करवाया जा रहा है। मजदूरों ने यह भी मांग की कि उन्हें उनके मूल स्थानों पर वापस भेजा जाए।
