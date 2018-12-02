शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Gujarat fisherman body came from Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी जेल में भारतीय मछुआरे की मौत, गुजरात पहुंचा शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 07:05 AM IST
पाकिस्तान की जेल में भारतीय मछुआरे की मौत हो गई। गुजरात के रहने वाले मछुआरे का शव शनिवार को उनके पैतृक गांव उन्हा पहुंचा। बता दें मछुआरे की मौत सितंबर माह में पाकिस्तान की कराची जेल में हुई। एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नवंबर 2017 में पाक समुद्री सुरक्षा सेना ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया था।
इसके बाद मछुआरे की रिहाई को लेकर करीब एक साल खींचतान जारी रही। अब मछुआरे का शव भारत लौट सका है। मछुआरे का नाम नानुभाई कानाभाई सोलंकी है।
 

 

