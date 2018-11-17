शहर चुनें

गुजरातः चोटिला में ट्रक और कार की टक्कर, 6 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजकोट Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 10:17 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
गुजरात के सुरेंद्रनगर जिले के चोटिला में शनिवार को एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, यहां राजकोट के पास सुरेंद्रनगर जिले के चोटिला में एक ट्रक और कार के बीच जोरदार भिड़ंत हुई है। इस बस हादसे में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई। 
 इससे पहले, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने राहत बचाव कार्य चलाया और हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों की पहचान कर रही है। हादसे के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी की प्रतिक्षा की जा रही है। 

gujarat rajkot collision surendranagar chotila 6 dead chotila
