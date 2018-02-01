अपना शहर चुनें

अाम बजट 2018: नए कर्मचारियों को तोहफा, ईपीएफ में 12 फीसदी योगदान देगी 

अमर उजाला डॉट काम, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:11 PM IST
govt do more effort on epf for new employee, to contribute 12 percentage
EPFO
केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने आम बजट-2018 में नए कर्मचारियों को सौगात दी है। बजट घोषणा के मुताबिक केंद्र सरकार अब नए कर्मचारियों के ईपीएफ में 12 फीसदी योगदान देगी। शुरुआत में यह योगदान तीन साल के लिए लागू रहेगा

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बजट के दौरान ऐलान किया कि सरकार नए कर्मचारियों के पीएफ खाते में 12 फीसदी का योगदान करेगी, जबकि महिलाओं के पीएफ की राशि को 8 फीसदी से कम करके 3 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। सरकार के इस ऐलान के बाद महिला कर्मचारियों को अपने पीएफ में 8 फीसदी की राशि का भुगतान नहीं करना पड़ेगा, अब उन्हें अपनी सैलरी का सिर्फ 3 फीसदी राशि का ही भुगतान करना होगा

इसके साथ ही वित्त मंत्री ने ऐलान किया है कि अब पीएफ पेंशनर्स को हर साल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट देने के लिए चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा। इससे पहले पिछले वर्ष सरकार ने ऐलान किया था कि पेंशनर बायोमैट्रिक मशीन पर अपना अंगूठा लगाकर विभाग को अपना लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट भेज सकते हैं। जिसके बाद पेंशनर्स को हर वर्ष नवंबर से दिसंबर माह के बीच लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट के लिए पीएफ दफ्तर का चक्कर लगाना पड़ता था। पर अब इससे उन्हें राहत मिलेगी।
