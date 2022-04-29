बड़ा कदम: केंद्र ने लिया 657 ट्रेनें रद्द करने का फैसला, कोयले की निर्बाध आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कवायद

केंद्र सरकार ने कोयला वैगनों के लिए प्राथमिकता वाले मार्गों और उनके तेजी से आवागमन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए 657 ट्रेनों को रद्द करने का फैसला किया है। इन ट्रेनों में मेल, एक्सप्रेस और पैसेंजर गाड़ियां शामिल हैं। कुल 533 कोयला रेक ड्यूटी पर लगाए गए हैं। बिजली क्षेत्र के लिए 437 रेक कल लोड की गई थीं और इस क्षेत्र के लिए 16.20 लाख टन कोयला लोड किया गया है।
Government has decided to cancel 657 Mail/Exp/Passenger train services to ensure priority routes for coal wagons and faster turnaround. A total of 533 coal rakes put on duty. For the power sector, 427 rakes loaded yesterday. 1.62 million tonnes loaded for power sector. pic.twitter.com/UbCho8Tzsi— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022
