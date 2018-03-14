I am confident of my victory & that is what people are saying that SP's grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. Govt can do anything using state administration: Praveen Kumar Nishad, SP candidate from Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/zsXatGusH9— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
गोरखपुर-फूलपुर उपचुनाव से पहले यूपी की राजनीति ने नई करवट ली है। मतदान से ठीक पहले जहां चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी सपा-बसपा ने हाथ मिला लिया, वहीं राज्यसभा चुनाव में सपा-बसपा के साथ कांग्रेस भी भाजपा के खिलाफ एक मंच पर आ गई है।
14 मार्च 2018