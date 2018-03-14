शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर में फिर खिलता दिख रहा 'कमल', सपा प्रत्याशी प्रवीण ने EVM पर उठाए सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 10:01 AM IST
प्रवीण कुमार निशाद
प्रवीण कुमार निशाद
गोरखपुर औऱ फूलपुर लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतगणना जारी है। इसी बीच जहां शुरुआती रुझानों में गोरखपुर सीट पर भाजपा आगे चल रही है। वहीं समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) से गोरखपुर सीट के प्रत्याशी प्रवीन कुमार निषाद ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उनका कहना है कि ईवीएम बदले गए हैं।
पत्रकारों से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अपनी जीत को लेकर आश्वस्त हूं और लोग कह रहे हैं कि सपा के ग्रांड अलायंस को इस सीट से जीत मिलेगी लेकिन हर किसी के दिमाग में ईवीएम को लेकर चिंता बनी हुई है। राज्य प्रशासन की मदद से सरकार कुछ भी कर सकती है।

इस बार सपा को दोनों लोकसभा सीटों पर बहुजन समाज पार्टी  (बसपा) का समर्थन प्राप्त है। कई सालों बाद सपा और बसपा एक साथ आए हैं। इसका असर चुनाव नतीजों पर पड़ने के आसार हैं। बता दें कि मतदान और ईवीएम की पारदर्शिता की तस्दीक कराने के लिए मतगणना के दौरान प्रत्येक विधानसभा की एक-एक वीवी पैट मशीन की पर्ची की भी गिनती की जाएगी।

वीवी पैट मशीन का निर्धारण लाटरी सिस्टम से किया जाएगा। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जाएगी। वीवी पैट मशीन की गणना ईवीएम के सभी कंट्रोल यूनिट की गणना समाप्त होने के बाद की जाएगी। उम्मीदवार इस टेबल के लिए एक अलग से एजेंट नियुक्त कर सकते हैं।

गोरखपुर लोकसभा संसदीय क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव में मतगणना के बाद प्रत्याशी के विजयी जलूस पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी राजीव रौतेला ने कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित बैठक के दौरान उम्मीदवार एवं राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों को इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार विजयी प्रत्याशी को पुलिस सुरक्षा में उनके घर तक पहुंचाया जाएगा।

