Hindi News ›   India News ›   Gorakhpur By Election Result 2018: after evm questions raised on administration

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव: मतगणना में देरी होने पर विधानसभा में हंगामा, सपा ने EC को लिखी चिट्ठी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 12:37 PM IST
गोरखपुर उपचुनाव
गोरखपुर उपचुनाव
उत्तर प्रदेश की गोरखपुर सीट को राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का गढ़ माना जाता है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार वोटों की आठवें राउंड की गिनती पूरी हो चुकी है लेकिन अभीतक जानकारी एक ही राउंड की दी गई है। प्रशासन काउंटिंग की सूचना मीडिया को देने से बच रहा है और ना ही उसे अंदर जाने दिया जा रहा है।
हालांकि डीएम मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर मौजूद हैं। उन्होंने इसके लिए हुए सुस्त मतगणना का हवाला दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि दूसरे और तीसरे राउंड की जानकारी जल्द ही जनता को दी जाएगी। उनका कहना है कि जानकारी देने के लिए पर्यवेक्षक का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। 

डीएम राजीव रौतेला ने कहा- वोटों की गिनती जारी है। जैसे ही पर्यवेक्षक मतगणना की संख्याओं को हस्ताक्षर करके भेजेंगे हम उसे जारी कर देंगे। हमने पहले राउंड की संख्या घोषित कर दी है। जल्द ही दूसरे और तीसरे राउंड की संख्या घोषित करने के लिए तैयार है। 

इससे पहले समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के उम्मीदवार प्रवीण कुमार निशाद ने इलैक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) पर सवाल खड़े किए है। उनका कहना था कि ईवीएम बदले गए हैं। हालांकि इसके बाद भी उन्होंने अपनी जीत को सुनिश्चित बताया था। इस सीट पर भाजपा ने उपेंद्र शुक्ल को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। शुरुआती रुझान में भाजपा आगे चल रही है।

सपा नेता नरेश उत्तम पटेल ने राज्य के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त को पत्र लिखा है। जिसमें उनका कहना है कि लोगों और मीडिया को गोरखपुर मतगणना केंद्र से बाहर कर दिया गया है। जिला प्रशासन भाजपा को जीताने के लिए काम कर रहा है। 

