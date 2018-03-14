SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel writes to State Chief Election Officer stating people & media were removed from the counting center in Gorakhpur also alleged district administration is working towards making the BJP candidate win. pic.twitter.com/fx670V0v0m— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
Only then is the counting sheet of the entire Parliamentary constituency finalised & we announce it. We have announced the figures of the first round. Those of the 2nd and 3rd round are ready. We will announce it soon: Rajeev Rautela, Gorakhpur DM #GorakhpurByPollResult pic.twitter.com/dzoRBfhfvJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गोरखपुर-फूलपुर उपचुनाव से पहले यूपी की राजनीति ने नई करवट ली है। मतदान से ठीक पहले जहां चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी सपा-बसपा ने हाथ मिला लिया, वहीं राज्यसभा चुनाव में सपा-बसपा के साथ कांग्रेस भी भाजपा के खिलाफ एक मंच पर आ गई है।
14 मार्च 2018