अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Good news for young people who looking for job, new recruitment in January to June

नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, जनवरी-जून में होगी नई भर्ती

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 05:12 PM IST
Good news for young people who looking for job, new recruitment in January to June
देश के समस्त उद्योगों में इस वक्त आशावादी माहौल है। साल 2018 की पहली दो तिमाहियों (जनवरी-जून) के लिए नियुक्ति परिदृश्य शानदार दिख रहा है, क्योंकि 67 फीसदी नियोक्ताओं ने इस अवधि में नए कर्मचारियों की भर्ती की उम्मीद जताई है। एक रिपोर्ट में यह बात कही गई है।

जॉब पोर्टल नौकरी डॉट कॉम के अर्ध वार्षिक सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक, 67 फीसदी प्रतिभागी नियोक्ता नई नियुक्तियों के प्रति आशावादी हैं, जबकि पिछले साल जुलाई-दिसंबर में यह आंकड़ा 60 फीसदी था। वहीं, 20 फीसदी नियोक्ताओं ने बताया कि इस दौरान केवल रिप्लेसमेंट भर्ती होगी।

RELATED

‘हायरिंग आउटलुक 2018’ शीर्षक वाली रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया है कि 52 फीसदी नियोक्ता 0-3 साल के अनुभव वाले उम्मीदवारों की नियुक्ति पर विचार कर रहे हैं। वहीं, 35 फीसदी नियोक्ताओं का कहना है कि अधिकांश नौकरियां 4-8 साल का अनुभव रखने वाले उम्मीदवारों को मिलेंगी।  
jobs recruitment jobs hiring

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ उनकी ही चचेरी बहन ने लगाया यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt happy about june release of biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, reason is personal
Bollywood

जानिए, जून से क्यों खास लगाव है संजय दत्त को, अब बायोपिक से जुड़ा ताजा कनेक्‍शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Parliament Budget Session: opposition leaders reaction on PM Modi Speech
India News

PM के भाषण पर शिवसेना का तंज, कहा- 4 साल हो गए कब तक कांग्रेस को ही कोसोगे?

लोकसभा में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर चर्चा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने विपक्ष पर एक के बाद एक कई तीखे वार किए।

7 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi attack on PM Modi, after loksabha speech
India News

PM मोदी के भाषण के बाद राहुल ने पूछे तीन सवाल, बोले- ये जानना चाहता है पूरा देश 

7 फरवरी 2018

parliament budget session: prime minister narendra modi attacks on congress in loksabha
India News

कांग्रेस के बोए जहर की मार आज तक झेल रहा देश, PM मोदी के बड़े आरोप

7 फरवरी 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded in Lok Sabha bring a law to punish who called Indian Muslim a Pakistani
India News

पाकिस्तानी कहने पर हो 3 साल की सजा, लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने उठाई मांग

7 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha on the President Budget Speech
India News

लोकसभा में बोले पीएम मोदी- पटेल देश के प्रधानमंत्री होते तो मेरे कश्मीर का ये हाल नहीं होता

7 फरवरी 2018

Law ministry said no records for legal actions against those who forced to speak Bharat Mata Ki Jai
India News

पूछा- 'भारत माता की जय' बोलने के लिए मजबूर करने वालों के खिलाफ क्या कानूनी कार्रवाई? मिला ये जवाब

7 फरवरी 2018

Red Fort attack case: Delhi's Patiala House court granted bail to Bilal Ahmad Kawa
India News

लाल किला हमला: संदिग्ध आतंकी बिलाल अहमद कावा को कोर्ट से मिली जमानत

7 फरवरी 2018

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Owaisi demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims Pakistani
India News

ओवैसी पर कटियार का पलटवार, मुसलमानों का भारत में क्या काम, पाक या बांग्लादेश चले जाएं

7 फरवरी 2018

Parliament LIVE: Opposition created ruckus at Lok Sabha During PM Modi Motion of Thanks Speech
India News

लोकसभा में PM मोदी बोलते रहे, विपक्ष से ड्रामा-जुमलेबाजी बंद करो के नारे गूंजते रहे

7 फरवरी 2018

political reaction on AIMIM Owaisi's demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'
India News

ओवैसी के बयान पर चढ़ा सियासी पारा, शुरू हुआ बयानबाजी का दौर

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

ऑटो एक्सपो में लॉन्च हुई H5X कार, सुनिए अक्षय कुमार ने क्या कहा

होंडा ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में आयोजित ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 में अपना नया एक्टिवा 5G स्कूटर पेश किया है।

7 फरवरी 2018

Pm narendra modi 10 BIG attacks on congress in lok sabha 6:53

विपक्ष पर जमकर बरसे पीएम मोदी, चुन-चुनकर किए ये 10 बड़े हमले

7 फरवरी 2018

RAHUL GANDHI QUESTIONS PM MODI ON RAFALE DEAL TAKES POTSHOTS AT DEFENCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN 1:20

पीएम मोदी पर राहुल ने राफेल के बहाने किया ये सबसे बड़ा हमला

7 फरवरी 2018

BITCOIN VALUE PLUNGES AFTER CRASHING OF AMERICA STOCK MARKET 1:46

बिटक्वाइन खरीदने वालों की तिजोरी ऐसे हुई खाली, अब इनकम टैक्स वाले भी पड़े पीछे

7 फरवरी 2018

Reality check in village of Amitabh bachchan not Open defecation free 2:20

देश को खुले में शौच से बना कर रहे बिग बी के इस गांव में ही नहीं हैं शौचालय

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Four percent reservation for government jobs in handicaps
India News

दिव्यांगों को सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

5 फरवरी 2018

Three thousand got jobs in 12 thousand
Ballia

12 हजार में तीन हजार को मिला रोजगार

2 फरवरी 2018

Know the possibility of job after integrated BSc BEd course
Career Plus

जानें, इंटीग्रेटेड बीएससी बीएड कोर्स के बाद जॉब की संभावनाएं

27 जनवरी 2018

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

25 जनवरी 2018

automation will kill customer care jobs in india, marketing will not suffer, says report
Online Market

ऑटोमेशन से कस्टमर केयर सर्विस को सर्वाधिक खतरा, मैनेजमेंट तथा मार्केटिंग में नहीं पड़ेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

Demonetisation and Recession reduces jobs says Assocham
Business

नोटबंदी और मंदी से कम हो रहे नौकरियों के अवसर: एसोचैम

11 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.