बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Good News: 16 countries of Europe have given recognition to Serums Covishield, foreign travelers will get relief

गुड न्यूज: यूरोप के 16 देशों ने दी सीरम के कोविशील्ड को मान्यता, विदेश यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Sat, 17 Jul 2021 09:11 PM IST

सार

सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट द्वारा भारत में तैयार किए जा रहे कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन को अब तक यूरोप के 16 देशों ने मंजूरी दे दी है। इससे इन देशों की यात्रा के इच्छुक यात्रियों को राहत मिलेगी।  
 
विज्ञापन
Covishield, Vaccine
Covishield, Vaccine - फोटो : [email protected]

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

विदेश यात्रा करने वालों के लिए यह अच्छी खबर है कि यूरोप के 16 देशों ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे दी है। जिन लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव का यह टीका लगा है, वे इन देशों में प्रवेश पा सकते हैं। 
विज्ञापन


सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला ने शनिवार को ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि यूरोप के 16 देशों ने अपने यहां प्रवेश के लिए कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे दी है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि कोविशील्ड टीका लगा होने के बाद भी हर देश में प्रवेश के अपने नियम हो सकते हैं। यह संबंधित देश के अनुसार अलग-अलग हैं। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national international good news serum institute of india adar poonawalla europe covishield approval in europe covid-19
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राजू साप्ते
Bollywood

मुंबई: राजू साप्ते ने जान देकर खोली महाराष्ट्र सरकार की आंखें, अब लगी शूटिंग के दौरान यूनियनों की हरकतों पर लगाम

17 जुलाई 2021

भारत और दुनिया के कई देशों में पेट्रोल की कीमतें
Business Diary

तेल का खेल: मध्यप्रदेश में पेट्रोल न्यूयॉर्क से दोगुना महंगा, पांच बिंदुओं में जानें इसके सस्ता न होने की वजह

17 जुलाई 2021

नवजोत सिद्धू
Chandigarh

पंजाब संकट पर विराम: नवजोत सिद्धू के सिर पर पार्टी प्रधान का ताज सजना तय, जल्द होगी घोषणा

17 जुलाई 2021

मंकीपॉक्स संक्रमण के मामले
Health & Fitness

अलर्ट: 18 साल बाद सामने आया दुर्लभ 'मंकीपॉक्स संक्रमण' का मामला, जानिए इसके लक्षण और कारण विस्तार से

17 जुलाई 2021

कोरोना वैक्सीन लगातीं स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
Health & Fitness

ध्यान दें: कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद न करें ये पांच गलतियां, पड़ सकती हैं भारी

17 जुलाई 2021

श्रीलंका बनाम भारत
Cricket News

SL vs IND: धवन की अगुवाई में कल श्रीलंका से भिड़ेगी टीम इंडिया, पहले वनडे में ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

17 जुलाई 2021

अल्ताफ राजा
Bollywood

गुमनाम सितारे: 'तुम तो ठहरे परदेसी..' गाकर रातों रात सुपरस्टार बन गए थे अल्ताफ राजा, जानें कहां हैं आज कल?

17 जुलाई 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (19 से 25 जुलाई)
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (19 से 25 जुलाई): इस हफ्ते क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे, किसको मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

17 जुलाई 2021

Okinawa i-Praise electric scooters
Auto News

Okinawa इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर्स हुए सस्ते: कंपनी ने 38 हजार रुपये तक घटाई कीमत, फुल चार्ज में चलता है 180 किमी तक

17 जुलाई 2021

अमेरिका में नया वायरस
World

नया खतरा: कोरोना संक्रमित के शरीर में निकले बड़े-बड़े फोड़े, संपर्क में आए लोगों की शुरू हुई जांच

17 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited