सोना तस्करी मामला: अदालत ने पूर्व सीएमओ प्रमुख शिवशंकर को गिरफ्तार करने की दी अनुमति

Kerala: Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) grants permission to Customs department to arrest former Kerala CMO principal secretary M Sivasankar in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020
He is currently in judicial custody till Nov 26 in case registered by ED pic.twitter.com/tEQ6RX8ksn
