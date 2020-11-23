शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Gold Smuggling Case: Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court grants permission to Customs department to arrest M Sivasankar

सोना तस्करी मामला: अदालत ने पूर्व सीएमओ प्रमुख शिवशंकर को गिरफ्तार करने की दी अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 01:27 PM IST
एम शिवशंकर
एम शिवशंकर - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट (आर्थिक अपराध) ने केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में केरल के पूर्व सीएमओ प्रमुख सचिव एम शिवशंकर को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए सीमा शुल्क विभाग को अनुमति दे दी है। ईडी द्वारा दर्ज मामले में शिवशंकर फिलहाल 26 नवंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में है।
india news national m sivasankar kerala gold smuggling case

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

