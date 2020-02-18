शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   GoAir plane right engine suffer from foreign object damage, all passengers crew are safe

गो एयर: विमान के दाएं इंजन में लगी आग, सभी यात्री और क्रू सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 10:49 AM IST
गो एयर (फाइल फोटो)
गो एयर (फाइल फोटो)
गो एयर के अहमदाबाद से बंगलूरू जाने वाले विमान का दायां इंजन किसी चीज से टकरा गया। जिसके कारण विमान में छोटी सी आग लग गई। जिसे की अब बुझा लिया गया है और विमान में सवार सभी यात्री और क्रू पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित हैं। माना जा रहा है कि टेक ऑफ रोल के दौरान विमान किसी फॉरेन ऑब्जेक्ट डैमेज टकरा गया। इसी के कराण विमान में आग लगी।
फॉरेन ऑब्जेक्ट डैमेज की पुष्टि एक चिड़िया के तौर पर हुई है। विमान का निरीक्षण अब गोएयर इंजीनियरिंग टीम द्वारा किया जा रहा है।
go air foreign object damage right engine passengers
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
