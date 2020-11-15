गोवा में कांग्रेस को झटका, प्रवक्ता उरफान मुल्ला ने पद से दिया इस्तीफा

मुल्ला ने सोनिया गांधी को लिखे पत्र में कहा है कि "कांग्रेस संगठन, दिशा और नेतृत्व की कमी से ग्रस्त है। गोवा में पार्टी के पुराने नेता निर्णय लेने में बुरी तरह विफल रहे हैं।"
Urfan Mulla (file photo) resigns from post of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman & Spox.— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020
His letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi says, "Congress suffers from lack of org, direction & leadership. Old guards in party in Goa have miserably failed in decision making." pic.twitter.com/oorn8XZTuB
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.