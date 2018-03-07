#WATCH: Goa CM speaks on his health, says, 'I thank all Goans. For last 15 days, you prayed for me & because of your blessings, I recovered & I'm heading to Mumbai, if doctors advise, then I may go abroad for few days. I hope your blessings continue & you allow me a few holidays' pic.twitter.com/jDInduDH4M— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
त्रिपुरा के विधानसभा चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद तोड़-फोड़ और मारपीट की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। सरकार के गठन से पहले वामपंथी स्मारकों को गिराया जा रहा है।
6 मार्च 2018