गोवा के सीएम मनोहर पर्रिकर इलाज के लिए अमेरिका रवाना हो रहे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 04:51 AM IST
Goa CM manohar parrikar goes to america for medical treatment
मनोहर पर्रिकर
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर अपना इलाज कराने के लिए आज सुबह अमेरिका रवाना हो रहे हैं। 62 वर्षीय परिकर अपना जांच कराने के लिए सोमवार की शाम को मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए थे। भाजपा के राज्य महासचिव सदानंद तनावड़े ने इसकी जानकारी दी। राज्य सरकार के एक अधिकारी ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि की। 
गौरतलब है कि पर्रिकर को 15 फरवरी को लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए और 22 फरवरी को उन्हें छुट्टी दे दी गई थी। अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होकर वह गोवा विधानसभा पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने बजट पेश किया। 

पर्रिकर की बीमारी की वजह से विधाससभा सत्र केवल चार दिन ही चल पाया। बाद में उन्हें गोवा मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। उन्हें जांच के लिए मुंबई के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। 

पर्रिकर ने सोमवार को कहा था कि जरूरत पड़ी तो वह आगे के इलाज के लिए विदेश भी जा सकते हैं। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की ओर से बताया गया कि मुंबई रवाना होने से पहले उन्होंने सरकार के वरिष्ठ मंत्रियों के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने कैबिनेट सलाहकार समिति भी बनाई जो उनकी अनुपस्थिति में प्रशासनिक फैसले लेगी। 

सोमवार को एक वीडियो जारी कर मनोहर परिकर ने अपने स्वास्थ्य के बारे में यह बताया: 

 

#WATCH: Goa CM speaks on his health, says, 'I thank all Goans. For last 15 days, you prayed for me & because of your blessings, I recovered & I'm heading to Mumbai, if doctors advise, then I may go abroad for few days. I hope your blessings continue & you allow me a few holidays' pic.twitter.com/jDInduDH4M

— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

