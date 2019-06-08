शहर चुनें

मिग 29 विमान के ड्रॉप टैंक की वजह से लगी आग, गोवा एयरपोर्ट पर कुछ घंटों के लिए आवागमन बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 03:37 PM IST
गोवा एयरपोर्ट पर ड्रॉप टैंक गिरने से लगी आग
गोवा एयरपोर्ट पर ड्रॉप टैंक गिरने से लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गोवा एयरपोर्ट पर अगले कुछ घंटों के लिए आवागमन बंद हो गया है। भारतीय नौसेना के अनुसार मिग 29K विमान के ड्रॉप टैंक गिरने की वजह से आग लग जाने के कारण अस्थाई रूप से आवागमन बाधित हो गया है। मिग 29K विमान सुरक्षित है और गोवा से जल्द ही उड़ानें शुरू कराने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। 
बताया जा रहा है कि मिग 29K विमान टेक ऑफ करते समय तकनीकी कारणों से ड्रॉप टैंक गिराना पड़ा। ड्रॉप टैंक के गिरते ही आग लग गई और सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर विमानों का आवागमन रोक दिया गया। नौसेना के प्रवक्ता का कहना है कि विमानों की आवाजाही शुरू कराने के लिए हर स्तर से प्रयास हो रहे हैं। जल्द ही स्थिति सामान्य हो जाएगी। 

क्या होता है ड्रॉप टैंक

लड़ाकू विमानों में तेल ढोने की एक क्षमता तय होती है। इससे अतिरिक्त तेल ढोने के लिए अलग से तेल टैंक जोड़े जाते हैं, जिन्हें ड्रॉप टैंक कहा जाता है। अतिरिक्त तेल ढोने से विमान की उड़ान क्षमता बढ़ जाती है। 
 

spokesperson navy indian navy goa airport airport closed drop tank taking off mig 29k fighter aircraft
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

