Gyanvapi Case: मस्जिद प्रबंधन समिति ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से पिछले आदेश में सुधार की मांग की, जानें क्या है मामला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद प्रबंधन समिति (GMMC) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के समक्ष अपने आवेदन का उल्लेख करते हुए शीर्ष अदालत के सोमवार के आदेश में सुधार की मांग की है। जिसमें मस्जिद के अंदर पूजा के अधिकार की मांग करने वाले हिंदु पक्ष की मांग पर सवाल उठाने वाली समिति की अपील को निस्तारित कर दिया गया था।
Gyanvapi mosque management committee mentions before the Supreme Court its application for correction of apex court’s Monday order where committee’s appeal questioning maintainability of a suit by Hindus in trial court seeking worship rights inside the mosque, was accidentally… pic.twitter.com/dWcVkvbEEu
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed