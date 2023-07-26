Gyanvapi Case: मस्जिद प्रबंधन समिति ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से पिछले आदेश में सुधार की मांग की, जानें क्या है मामला

ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद प्रबंधन समिति (GMMC) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के समक्ष अपने आवेदन का उल्लेख करते हुए शीर्ष अदालत के सोमवार के आदेश में सुधार की मांग की है। जिसमें मस्जिद के अंदर पूजा के अधिकार की मांग करने वाले हिंदु पक्ष की मांग पर सवाल उठाने वाली समिति की अपील को निस्तारित कर दिया गया था।

Gyanvapi mosque management committee mentions before the Supreme Court its application for correction of apex court’s Monday order where committee’s appeal questioning maintainability of a suit by Hindus in trial court seeking worship rights inside the mosque, was accidentally… pic.twitter.com/dWcVkvbEEu

ASI सर्वे पर इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई

वहीं, वाराणसी जिला न्यायालय के द्वारा काशी विश्वनाथ ज्ञानवापी परिसर के सर्वे के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल याचिका पर सुनवाई चल रही है। अंजुमन इंतजामिया मसाजिद ने जिला जज वाराणसी द्वारा वैज्ञानिक सर्वे की अनुमति देने वाले आदेश को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। मुस्लिम पक्ष के वकील नकवी बहस कर रहे हैं। मुस्लिम पक्ष के वकील और राज्य सरकार के महाधिवक्ता भी कोर्ट में मौजूद हैं। वैज्ञानिक सर्वे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज शाम पांच बजे तक रोक लगाई है। वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता नकवी ने तर्क दिया कि याची के दावों को साबित करने के लिए निचली अदालत साक्ष्य संकलन का आदेश नहीं दे सकती है।



मुस्लिम पक्ष की दूसरी प्रारंभिक आपत्ति: निचली अदालत के समक्ष एएसआई पक्षकार नहीं है। इसके जवाब में हिंदू पक्ष के वकील ने जवाब दिया कि विशेषज्ञ की राय लेने के लिए, विशेषज्ञ को पक्षकार बनना जरूरी नहीं।



हिंदू पक्ष के वकील ने कहा वैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण से स्थापित ढांचे को कोई नुकसान नहीं होगा। मुस्लिम पक्षकार ने तर्क दिया कि कौन लेगा नुकसान न होने की गारंटी। 1992 अयोध्या में हुए विध्वंस का अनुभव भुलाया नहीं जा सकता।

ज्ञानवापी मामले की सुनवाई के लिए मुख्य न्यायाधीश कोर्ट में बड़ी संख्या में अधिवक्ता मौजूद हैं। आज शाम तक फैसला आ सकता है। मुस्लिम पक्षकार का आरोप है कि निचली अदालत ने वैज्ञानिक सर्वे का कोई तार्किक कारण अपने आदेश में अंकित नहीं किया है। निचली अदालत ने अपने आदेश में उन परिस्थितियों का उल्लेख भी नहीं किया जिसमें वैज्ञानिक सर्वे अनिवार्य है। मुस्लिम पक्षकार ने कहा कि काशी विश्वनाथ ट्रस्ट और इंतजामिया कमेटी के बीच कोई विवाद नहीं है तो वादिनी को वाद दाखिल करने का कोई विधिक अधिकार नहीं।

