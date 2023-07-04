Nagaland: नगालैंड में पहाड़ी से बड़ी चट्टानें खिसकी, कई वाहन चपेट में आए; दो की मौत, तीन घायल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
नगालैंड में मंगलवार शाम को एक दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। यहां भारी बारिश की वजह से पहाड़ी पर भूस्खलन हुआ। इससे पहाड़ी से बड़े-बड़े पत्थर गिरने लगे और उसकी चपेट में सड़क मार्ग पर चल रहीं दो कारें आ गईं। इस दौरान दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं।
#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today
(Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023
