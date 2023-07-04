Nagaland: नगालैंड में पहाड़ी से बड़ी चट्टानें खिसकी, कई वाहन चपेट में आए; दो की मौत, तीन घायल

नगालैंड में मंगलवार शाम को एक दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। यहां भारी बारिश की वजह से पहाड़ी पर भूस्खलन हुआ। इससे पहाड़ी से बड़े-बड़े पत्थर गिरने लगे और उसकी चपेट में सड़क मार्ग पर चल रहीं दो कारें आ गईं। इस दौरान दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं।

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today