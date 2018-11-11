शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
छत्तीसगढ़: कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, पार्टी उपाध्यक्ष घनराम साहू ने दिया इस्तीफा, भाजपा में होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 09:54 PM IST
Congress
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में पहले चरण के मतदान से पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका लगा है। राज्य में कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष घनराम साहू ने रविवार को पार्टी की सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। वह सोमवार को अमित शाह की मौजूदगी में भाजपा में शामिल होंगे।    
उनका आरोप है कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भूपेश बघेल और दुर्ग के सांसद ताम्रध्वज साहू मिलकर उनका नेतृत्व खत्म करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। बता दें कि वह पांच साल से पार्टी के उपाध्यक्ष पद पर थे। उनका कहना है कि चुनाव के दौरान उनकी उपेक्षा की जा रही है इसलिए वह पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं।

उन्होंने अपना इस्तीफा पीसीसी अध्यक्ष को पोस्ट से भेज दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह सोमवार को भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष की मौजूदगी में भाजपा में शामिल होंगे। 
 



 

chhattisgarh elections chhattisgarh elections 2018 elections
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

