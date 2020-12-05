{"_id":"5fcb614e8ebc3ecf914b49fe","slug":"g-kishan-reddy-said-bjp-got-the-blessings-of-the-people-in-the-hyderabad-elections-we-will-win-assembly-elections-in-2023","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
जी किशन रेड्डी बोले- हैदराबाद चुनाव में भाजपा को मिला जनता का आशीर्वाद, विधानसभा चुनाव का रास्ता साफ
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद
Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 04:00 PM IST
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी
- फोटो : PTI
पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।
*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!
जी किशन रेड्डी बोले- हैदराबाद चुनाव में भाजपा को मिला जनता का आशीर्वाद, विधानसभा चुनाव का रास्ता साफ
जी किशन रेड्डी बोले- हैदराबाद चुनाव में भाजपा को मिला जनता का आशीर्वाद, विधानसभा चुनाव का रास्ता साफ